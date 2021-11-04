Taika Waititi Is All Set To Direct Film Adaptation Of 'The Incal' Sci-fi Graphic Novel

Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi is all set to adapt and direct The Incal into a feature film, reported the news agency, ANI. The film version of the beloved comic book creation of Alejandro Jodorowsky and Moebius will boast a script from the Thor: Ragnarok director and writer. According to the report, the filmmaker will team up with Jemaine Clement and Peter Warren.

As per the report, Taika Waititi will be collaborating with Jemaine Clement and Peter Warren, with whom he has previously worked on What We Do in the Shadows and Flight of the Conchords. The project is the first foray into film for published Humanoids. According to ANI, Variety quoted Waititi saying, "The films and graphic novels of Alejandro Jodorowsky have influenced me and so many others for so long. I was stunned to be given the opportunity to bring his iconic characters to life."

Created by filmmaker and winter Jodorowsky and French artist Moebius at the end of the 70s, The Incal has a devoted readership. It has become the highest-selling sci-fi graphic novel in history. The graphic novel is the foundation of the Jodoverse, which encompasses bestselling comic book series like The Metabarons and Megalex.

The book is centred on a private investigator John Difool, who happens upon a mystical artefact also known as the Incal, which is an object of great power coveted by many factions across the galaxy. As John learns of the mystical powers and purpose, he collaborates with a ragtag crew on a mission to save the universe.

The report suggests Humanoids CEO Fabrice Giger said, "It began as the adventures of a jackass named John Difool, and then it became something else, we called it The Incal, something that has transformed everything it's ever touched and continues to do so: its creators, the other artists who later became a part of John's journey, its publisher Humanoids and myself in the process, countless readers, writers, and directors around the world, and soon, I believe, the great Taika Waititi himself and everyone who looks to him for inspiration."

Jodorowsky said that Giger introduced him to Taika's work which convinced him that he has found the right filmmaker. He said, "I fully trust Taika's creativity to give The Incal a stunning take, intimate and at the same time of cosmic proportions." According to the outlet, Humanoids is backing the project along with Primer Entertainment, which is a company led by David Jourdan that is acquired a stake in the publishing house in the year 2019.

(Image: AP)