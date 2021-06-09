Taika Waititi Reveals If 'Thor 5' Will Ever Be Made; Read Details

Thor movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe should be credited for putting Chris Hemsworth on the map. While three instalments of the series have already been brought on the big screen, Marvel Studios is currently working on the fourth titled Thor: Love and Thunder. Taika Waititi, who is the director of this upcoming venture, has recently divulged a few details about the film in his new interview. One of the key moments of his interaction came when he opened up on the possibility of creating a fifth instalment to the series as well.

Taika Waititi on the possibility of Thor 5

Taika Waititi has been widely praised for his work in the previous Thor film. While the filmmaker has been actively working on Thor: Love and Thunder, speculations about yet another sequel have already been doing rounds. In his recent interview with the Sydney Morning Herald when he was asked if fans will be able to witness Thor 5, Waititi simply said that nothing was sure. While he said that he was not aware if Marvel Studios would renew another instalment, he feels confident of the efforts they have made, adding that he “couldn’t be happier”.

While it is still unclear if Thor 5 will be made, the director has not ruled out the possibility as of yet. However, he believes that the upcoming instalment has been his “craziest” venture to date. He had recently announced the wrap of the film in his Instagram post, giving a shout out to the lead star Chris Hemsworth. He further added that he feels “honoured” to be part of the film and that the audiences will be able to enjoy it in May 2022.

The movie has brought back Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. Thor: Love and Thunder cast also stars a long list of popular actors such as Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jeff Goldblum and also the actors from the Guardians of the Galaxy cast. The previous film, Thor: Ragnarok, witnessed Thor defeating his evil sister Hela and rescuing the Asgardians. The upcoming instalment will be based after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

IMAGE: TAIKA WAITITI'S INSTAGRAM

