Taika Waititi Spills Beans On How He Convinced Natalie Portman To Return For 'Thor 4'

Marvel's forthcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder has managed to create a massive buzz among fans. The highly anticipated movie is slated to hit the screens on July 8. With the release date inching closer, makers are leaving no stone unturned in fueling fans' excitement levels.

Recently, director Taika Waititi spilt beans on how he convinced Natalie Portman to return for the latest installment of the Thor franchise, to play Jane Foster. Notably, the actor was sightly disappointed with the portrayal of her character in the previous edition of the film.

Taika Waititi reveals how he convinced Natalie Portman for Thor: Love and Thunder

In a recent interaction with Fandango All Access, Taika Waititi, along with the cast of Love and Thunder, including Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, revealed how he convinced Portman to return to the film. Waititi mentions in the interview, how he met the actor personally and convinced her to return by assuring her 'a bit more license to be adventurous and fun' as compared to the previous Thor films. He in his statement stated:



“I went to her house and she gave me a glass of water… I think that what we did with Ragnarok was, it made these movies appealing to other actors as well, like Christian [Bale] really he saw that and he was like, "I want to do something fun," and came here, wanted to be part of this thing. And Natalie too and… I think that she was just wanting to make sure that… "I don’t even know how to say this, but… her character in those first few films, it’s probably not the most exciting version of the female character that we want from these films… I had to just talk to her about the fact that I wanted to change that character, just like we’d changed Thor’s character for Ragnarok and to give her a bit more license to be adventurous and fun because Natalie’s a really funny person. And sometimes… those sorts of things cannot… I don’t know, they’re not the main focus when they come up with characters and you know in films”.

Interestingly, one of the most noteworthy remarks by Waititi was, addressing the fact that Portman’s role was 'not the most exciting versions' in the previous Thor movies and the general representation of women in the film. The director says that the role of Jane in the past Thor films was not worthy to be played by an Academy Award-winning actor like Natalie Portman.

So, the new Thor: Love and Thunder shows Jane as much more than just a love interest of the protagonist. Waititi goes on and mentions that Jane will take on the title of Mighty Thor, wield Mjolnir and team up with Thor’s God directly to defeat Gorr, rather than just being a quiet spectator with no important action scenes.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

It will feature a stellar cast comprising Chris Hemsworth in the lead role alongside Christian Bale stepping into the shoes of Gorr the God Butcher, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Taika Waititi as the voice of Korg.