Taika Waititi Teases New Characters In ‘Star Wars’; Says They'll 'expand The Universe'

Veteran filmmaker Taika Waititi is all set to expand the Star Wars universe with the introduction of new characters and by taking a detour from the pre-existing blueprint of the epic space franchise. Waititi recently claimed that the film he will be helming will offer 'something new' to all fans to seal and secure Star Wars' future. According to Deadline, Taika Waititi stated that he feared that the franchise will become a 'small story' if it were to feature the same stars from before.

Taika Waititi teases new characters in Star Wars universe

In a recent conversation with Total Film, the director said, "Look, I think for the Star Wars universe to expand, it has to expand. I don't think that I'm any use in the Star Wars universe making a film where everyone's like, 'Oh great, well that's the blueprints to the Millennium Falcon, ah that's Chewbacca's grandmother.' That all stands alone."

He continued, "I would like to take something new and create some new characters and just expand the world, otherwise it feels like it's a very small story."

Not just Waititi, but Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy also iterated that they're drawing to a close on the saga originally created by George Lucas in the 90s and moving ahead with storytelling in the Star Wars universe. With a trail of TV series, movies, publishing and video games curated around the franchise, it no longer is limited to the three-film arcs.

Kennedy added, "I hesitate to use the word trilogies anymore because Star Wars is much more about persistent storytelling." She also mentioned that they have a 'road map' from now on, with Taika's project fitting perfectly into their vision. For the unversed, Taika's association with Star Wars isn't his first one in the franchise. He has previously helmed an episode of The Mandalorian, where he also voiced the character, IG-11. He is currently gearing up for the release of Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Love and Thunder.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @STARWARSMOVIES/ AP)