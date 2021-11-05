Taika Waititi To Adapt 'The Incal' Series; Here's All About The Sci-fi Graphic Novel

Taika Waititi recently announced his plans to adapt Alejandro Jodorowsky's The Incal, a sci-fi graphic novel that made headlines on Thursday. The Oscar-winning filmmaker-actor's announcement came amid Jodorowsky's name being talked about in the wake of The Dune release. Jodorowsky had famously attempted to bring to life Frank Herbert's 1965 novel in the mid-1970s but failed, and then the filmmaker documented that unsuccessful attempt in a documentary in 2013.

Now the veteran's own The Incal is being directed by Taika Waititi. During the announcement, the latter had shared how much Jodorowsky's work had influenced him. Here's looking at what The Incal was all about:

Taika Waititi to adapt The Incal; Here's all about the sci-fi novel

The Incal is an epic space opera that combines a variety of themes and genres. The action in the comic book series takes place in the Metabarons Universe, a dystopian world that attained the moniker 'Jodoverse', where a low-class detective and occasional bodyguard, John Difool becomes the centre of attraction.

The Incal was first published in French in the magazine Metal Hurlant by Les Humanoïdes Associés, in the period from 1980 to 1988. Later, another venture, titled Before the Incal was published in the 1988 to 1995 period, followed by After the Incal in 2000 and Final Incal, which was published from 2008 to 2014.

The action revolves around Difool stumbling upon a mystical artefact named 'The Incal'. The object holds immense significance across the galaxy. He learns of the value of the Incal and his actions rub many the wrong way, like the Technopope and the Metabaron, who is considered the greatest warrior of the universe.

He now battles for survival and faces the massive challenge of protecting the Universe as he embarks on his mission with his aide, Deepo, a 'concrete seagull', which assumes spiritual meaning as well. The series has been termed as one of the great comics and is also said to be one of the best-selling comics in the sci-fi genre.

Alejandro Jodorowsky wrote the initial The Incal, with Jean Giraud being the illustrator, Before the Incal with Zoran Janjetov, before reuniting with Jean Giraud in 2000 for After the Incal and the Final Incal with Jose Ladronn.