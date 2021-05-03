Taika Waititi To Star In Comedy Series 'Our Flag Means Death' On HBO Max

Director Taika Waititi has caught many eyes since his Oscar win for Jojo Rabbit. He is currently working as the director of Thor: Love and Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Now, Waititi has got a new gig on which he will showcase his multiple talents.

Taika Waititi joins Our Flag Means Death cast

According to Deadline, Taika Waititi is set to show his acting skills again in the HBO Max period comedy Our Flag Means Death. He will also serve as an executive producer and direct the pilot episode. The series is from writer David Jenkins (People of Earth), Garrett Basch (What We Do in the Shadows), and Dan Halsted. Our Flag Means Death cast already includes Rhys Darby.

The show is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (Darby), a pampered aristocrat who left his life of privilege to become a pirate. Taika Waititi will be playing Blackbear, history's most feared and revered pirate. The series is created by David Jenkins, who will also serve as showrunner.

Jenkins said that their Blackbeard is 'a legend, a lover, a fighter, a tactical genius, a poetic soul, and quite possibly insane'. He mentioned that only one man could play this role, and that is "the great" Taika Waititi. Jenkins stated that they are thrilled beyond measure that he has decided to don the beard. Jenkins executive produces with Basch and Halsted.

Stede Bonnet was a slightly wealthy landowner who later changed his life to crime as a pirate. He bought a sailing vessel, named it Revenge, and travelled with his paid crew along the Eastern Seaboard of what is now the United States, capturing other vessels and burning other Barbadian ships. The series is expected to begin production later this year. No news about its premiere is revealed yet.

Taika Waititi is known for his acting roles in Boy, What We Do in the Shadows, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Jojo Rabbit, and more. His next appearance as an actor is in Free Guy opposite Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. He will also be seen in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad that has an ensemble cast.

Promo Image Source: taikawaititi Instagram