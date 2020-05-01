Take A Look At How Nick Jonas Expresses His Feeling Through Some Of His Captions

Popular American singer and songwriter, Nick Jonas is one of the most loved personalities of Hollywood. The popular singer and songwriter always make heads turn by his killer style game. He always makes sure that, whether it is a concert look or just a casual day look he just wins the hearts of his fans. Nick Jonas has achieved great success in his singing career and has been also appreciated for his work many times. He is an avid social media user and keeps on updating his Instagram handle with some amazing pictures and captions to it. So, let’s take a ride on Nick Jonas’ amazing captions that you will love to read.

Best captions of Nick Jonas along with some amazing posts to have a look at-

Nick Jonas posted this picture when his song, 'Cool' completes a year which he had sung with his Jonas Brothers.

The face you make when you realize COOL was released a year ago today.

Image courtesy: @nickjonas

Nick Jonas celebrated his first Holi with wife, Priyanka Chopra in India and was really happy, which was seen in his caption.

My first Holi! (Five days early)So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India. #holi @_iiishmagish @anandpiramal @priyankachopra

Image courtesy: @nickjonas2

Nick Jonas posted this picture on the successful one-year completion of their band. He was clearly overwhelmed and thanked his fans for their support and love.

We've had so many ups and downs as a band & today as we're all sitting here reflecting on the last year, we can't help but realize how lucky we are. We have the best fans in the world and we get to do all of this as a family?! Happy 1 Year to you guys and we love you all. Thank you!

Image courtesy: @nickjonas

Nick Jonas expressing his feeling for Priyanka Chopra and says that he loves her smile.

My favorite laugh. #WhatAManGottaDoVideo

Image courtesy: @nickjonas

Nick Jonas posts Priyanka Chopra's picture and says that he is proud of her success and she is an inspiration for him.

So proud of who you are and the good you’ve brought into the world as a goodwill ambassador with @unicef @unicefindia for over 15 years now. You inspire me every single day by just being you. Congratulations my love.

Image courtesy: @nickjonas

A hilarious picture of Nick Jonas and his elder brother. He posted this cute picture to wish his elder brother, Kevin Jonas on his birthday and his hilarious caption says,

Happy birthday to my older bro @kevinjonas this is me playfully pushing his head into a wall. Seemed like the appropriate photo to share on his birthday. Love you man.

Image courtesy: @nickjonas

