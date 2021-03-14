Take A Look Back At Will Smith And Son Jaden Smith's First Live Performance Together!

In August 2018, when the American rapper J. Cole was on a tour for his album KOD, he had wrapped in Jaden Smith as one of the performers. Jaden’s father Will Smith, who is also a well-known rapper, singer, and songwriter, had reached the show to accompany Jaden in his performance. This performance was Will and Jaden Smith’s first performance together.

Will Smith had uploaded a video on his YouTube channel, of some fun backstage and BTS moments before the performance. He also introduced some of the celebrities who were present, like actor and host Liza Koshy. After a brief last-minute preparation, Will Smith and Jaden Smith performed on one of the most famous songs of Jaden, Icon. The video, which is titled 'My FIRST TIME Performing with Jaden!!' was uploaded by Will Smith on his YouTube channel, and has over 8 million views, as of now.

Will Smith and Jaden Smith's YouTube Channel

Will Smith’s YouTube channel has about 116 videos till now, and he has over 9 million subscribers. He uploads different kinds of videos, which include videos about his family, or just him pranking his friends. Among all of Will Smith's videos that he has put up on his YouTube, the video of his date with Sophia, the world’s first sentient humanoid robot, remains the most popular one, with over 31 million views.

Jaden Smith, on the other hand, has become a popular American rapper and songwriter. With over 3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, he has mostly put up his official music videos on it. The music video of Icon, the song that Will and Jaden Smith performed together, has a whopping 153+ million views.

Will Smith and Jaden Smith’s movies together

Before performing on the stage together in 2018, the father-son duo has also starred in movies together. In fact, Jaden Smith’s first movie was The Pursuit Of Happyness, in which he and Will Smith starred as father and son. Jaden later shot to fame with his movie The Karate Kid (2010), also starring Jackie Chan. In 2013, he again starred with Will Smith as his son, in the film After Earth.