Tall Girl 2: Release Date, Time, Cast, Trailer, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

Tall Girl 2 is an upcoming romantic comedy film helmed by Emily Ting. It serves as a sequel to the 2019 film Tall Girl. It is all set to stream on Netflix from February 11, 2022. The film is about self-acceptance and self-love. The sequel will bring back your favourites from the first movie as Jodi Kreyman, portrayed by Ava Michelle, faces new challenges in the second instalment.

As the release date of the rom-com is inching closer, we bring you details about its release time, cast, trailer, plot, and much more.

When is Tall Girl 2 coming out?

A few days back, Netflix announced the release date for the Tall Girl sequel. Tall Girl 2 will premiere on Netflix on February 11 at 8 am UK time and at 3 am EST in the US.

Tall Girl 2 cast

Ava Michelle will reprise her role as Jodi Kreyman, Griffin Gluck will be seen as Jack Dunkleman, Sabrina Carpenter as Harper Kreyman, Luke Eisner as Stig Mohlin,Angela Kinsey as Helaine Kreyman, Clara Wilsey as Kimmy Stitcher, Rico Paris as Schnipper and Johanna Liauw as Stella.

Tall Girl 2 Plot

As suggested in the title, Tall Girl revolves around Jodi, a 16-year-old who turns out to be more than six feet tall. Since she has always been the tallest girl in the school, Jodi becomes a little insecure about her appearance and starts perceiving things negatively. However, the story focuses on how Jodi becomes comfortable with her appearance and becomes much more confident than before. The official Netflix synopsis of the film Tall Girl 2 reads,

After her inspiring speech at the homecoming dance, Jodi (Ava Michelle) is no longer just the “tall girl” – she’s popular, confident, has a boyfriend, and just booked the lead role in this year’s school musical. But as the pressure of her newfound popularity intensifies, so do her insecurities, and new relationships are formed while old ones are tested. As the world she built starts to crumble around her, Jodi realizes that standing tall was only just the beginning.

Tall Girl 2 Trailer

Recently, Netflix dropped the official trailer for the sequel. The film's trailer received an overwhelming response from the audience. Take a look -

Image: Instagram@emilyting917