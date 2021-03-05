Talulah Riley And Thomas Brodie-Sangster Join The 'Pistols' Cast; Here Are More Details

Pistols is the new series that ace filmmaker Danny Boyle has brought to the audience. The plot of the series is based on the story of the famous rock band Sex Pistols, who used to be known for their anti-establishment music. While the actors who will be playing the role of the band members have already been selected for the cast, the makers have made two more additions to it: Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster. It has been revealed in Variety that both of them will also be playing two famous personalities in the episodes.

Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster join Pistols cast

The show will be featured on Hulu and has already selected the main cast. The series will reportedly be of six episodes and has been adapted by the memoir of Steve Jones titled Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol. The star cast will witness Toby Wallace as Jones, Christian Lees as bassist Glen Matlock, Anson Boon as singer John Lydon, Louis Partridge as bassist Sid Vicious, while Jacob Slater will be seen playing the drummer Paul Cook. However, the latest additions to the cast, Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster will also be seen playing famous personalities in that era in London.

ALSO READ: The Queen’s Gambit's Cast Net Worth Soars As High As The Chess Prodigy In The Series

Talulah Riley will be seen playing the role of Vivienne Westwood, who is a well-known and successful fashion designer. On the other hand, Thomas is all set to play the character of Malcom McLaren, who is a British rock impresario and a major part of the story. In addition to that, model Iris Law will be seen playing the role of Soo Catwoman, the punk icon. The show is all set to be produced by FX Productions.

ALSO READ: New Discovery About 'Love Actually' Takes The Internet By Storm

Pistols director Danny Boyle is yet to get more details about this upcoming show. This series will be based on British society in the 70’s which witnessed the punk revolution brought by Sex Pistols in the country. The rock band was formed back in 1975 and eventually broke off. However, the band members went on to return for reunions on several occasions after that.

ALSO READ: Vin Diesel To Feature In 'Bloodshot' Sequel, Film Currently Under Development

ALSO READ: How Many Episodes Are There In 'The Queen's Gambit'? Find Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.