Tamar Braxton’s Beau David Adefeso Files A Restraining Order Post Her Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso has filed a restraining order against her, two months after her suicide attempt. He has cited the charges of domestic violence against her in the order. This Braxton Family Values had shocked the Hollywood fraternity and her fans with the drastic step. However, with the recent restraining order charges against her by David, neither Tamar nor Adefeso has commented on the same.

Tamar Braxton opened up about her suicide attempt

On her Instagram post, Tamar had also thanked David for 'saving her life'. She was found unresponsive in her hotel room at Ritz Carlton in Los Angeles by David. She had stated on her now-deleted Instagram post (put up on July 30, 2020), that she had decided to take this drastic step after suffering pain for the last 11 years while working in Hollywood.

She had hinted with her brief and hard-hitting post about how she was getting affected by the way she was being portrayed on the television. She had mentioned that all these factors had 'discouraged her will to fight.' She had further stated how the 'pain' which she had to undergo for the past few years had eaten away on her spirit and mental health.

Tamar had mentioned that she will learn to grow through the pain instead of looking for a medium to escape so that she can become the best mother to her son, Logan. The Celebrity Big Brother winner hinted that she is currently undergoing a healing process and that she had neglected her son during her moment of 'distress and desperation.'

Tamar Braxton thanked beau David Aldefeso

Tamar had gone on to thank David for saving her life in her now-deleted post too. She wrote a message for him that said, 'Finding me the way you did was not easy.' She had gone on to thank him for holding her tears, her cries and holding her entire back when she was weak.

However, David had also reciprocated his love for her stating how they love each other and her son Logan whom she shares with ex-husband Vincent Herbert. Her reality show, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life was also pushed to September 10, 2020, in the light of the recent events which have happened in her personal life. It is also not clear whether the popular reality show will commence as planned.

