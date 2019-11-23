Tan France: I Faced Racism Right From The Time I Could Utter Few Words

Tan France recently appeared on his Queer Eye castmates Jonathan Van Ness’ podcast Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness. In the podcast, Tan France spoke about facing racism in the UK and also dealing with his mental health. Read on to know what Tan France said about facing racism from a young age and dealing with it to this day.

Tan France is the style guru on Netflix’s Emmy award-winning show Queer Eye. Tan France who hails from the UK taught the world how to rock any outfit with a French tuck and some confidence. Recently, Tan appeared as a guest on Jonathan Van Ness’ podcast Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness. During the podcast Tan discussed facing racism in the UK, dealing with his mental health and the reason why he started his account 'Shaded'.

Tan France while discussing his book Naturally Tan revealed that he faced racism right from the time he could utter words. He told JVN as a kid he would not go to school unless his brother accompanied him. The racial abuse that he suffered was to such extremes that 17 or 18-year-old kids from his school would bully him for being a Pakistani immigrant while he was just in kindergarten. In the podcast, Tan went on to recall an incident about how was called a ‘P**i’ even after QE season one had premiered.

Tan France also revealed in the podcast to Jonathan Van Ness that the reason he started the account 'Shaded' that celebrates all skin tones and is against skin whitening products. He said that the concept of a fairer skin tone is deep-rooted in his house and the South Asian culture. He wants people to celebrate and accept their skin colour. During the podcast, Tan also revealed that it is difficult for him to discuss hence he does not like therapy. He prefers discussing his issues with his husband, his best friend, and his sister. He likes to keep his issues private said the style guru from

