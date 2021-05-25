'Tangled' Cast: A List Of The Key Actors And The Characters That Play In The Disney Show

The cast of Tangled the animated series are instrumental in expanding on the premise of the age-old tale of the Disney classic. Tangled cast members, in addition to voicing some of the most iconic Disney characters that are pivotal in Rapunzel's life, also have a substantial body of work that they have created for themselves in the live-action as well as the animated world. This article is essentially an enlistment of almost all the key actors who have voiced the Tangled characters who drive the stories that see Princess Rapunzel embark on several adventures in order to find her true self and the Tangled characters that they play. Read on for an exhaustive list of the key Tangled cast members and what other shows and movies have the actors who make up the cast of Tangled are a part of. Read on for more.

1) Mandy Morre as Rapunzel:

Mandy Moore brings the adventurous and rebellious character of Princess Rapunzel to life. In addition to voicing the central character of Tangled, she has also been a part of films such as A Walk To Remember, The Princess Diaries and 47 Meters Down, amongst others. She can also be seen playing one of the front-lining characters on the hit drama show "This Is Us".

2) Zachary Levi as Flynn Rider:

Zachary Levi, who quite recently shot to fame as Shazam due to the superhero movie of the same name, voices Rapunzel's trusted aide, Flynn, on the series. Apart from Tangled as well as Shazam, Levi has been a part of shows such as Chuck and the Thor films. He was also seen as one of the supporting characters in Amazon Prime Original's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

3) Eden Espinosa as Cassandra:

Eden Espinosa can be heard as Rapunzel's confidant and closest aides, Cassandra on the Disney Animated series that made its small screen debut back in 2017. Apart from voicing the aspiring royal guard official, Espinosa has been seen in the hit sketch comedy show, Robot Chicken. She has also starred in a live recording of the Broadway production of Rent.

4) James Monroe Iglehart as Lance Strongbow:

James Monroe Iglehart can be heard as Flynn's aide and confidant, Lance Strongbow in Tangled the animated series. His character is to Flynn what Cassandra is to Rapunzel. Apart from voicing the iconic character, Iglehart has been seen in several theatre productions as well as a drama film called Three Christs.

5) Donna Murphy as Gothel:

Donna Murphy, who is a prolific singer as well as a theatre actor, voices the character of the feared queen, Gothel. Her character is the reason why Moore's Rapunzel has to try and learn the ways of the elite in her world. Apart from playing the iconic antagonist, she can also be seen in a movie that goes by the name of The Nanny Diaries, The Bourne Legacy as well as Spider-Man 2, amongst others.

6) Clancy Brown as King Frederick:

Clancy Brown plays Rapunzel's relatively supportive and lenient father, King Frederick in the hit Disney animated show. He can be seen playing the original Kurgan in the 1986 version of the Highlander movie. In addition to the same, he has been a part of several iconic productions such as The Shawshank Redemption, Starship Troopers as well as the original Bad Boys movie, to name a few.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.