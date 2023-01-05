Tara Sutaria Dodges Questions About Rumoured Breakup With Aadar Jain, Refuses To Comment

Amid breakup rumours with Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. Tara wore a brown coat over a black dress. The actress paired it with black boots, black sunglasses, and a stylish handbag.

Tara smiled at the paps as she was making her way to the airport. A photographer questioned the Ek Villain Returns actress, "Is the article about you genuine, Tara? Tara, is the article about you true? Break up and all." Tara smiled and continued walking into the airport grounds without uttering a word.

Check out the video here:

More on Tara-Aadar's 'rumoured' romance

Although both Tara and Aadar never acknowledged the relationship the duo made several appearances together. Tara was also seen travelling with Aadar and attended family gatherings with the Kapoors.

Additionally, Tara posted a number of pictures on Aadar's birthday on her Instagram with the remark, "Happy birthday my (whole world and heart emoji)." "Love you, Baby," Aadar commented.

Aadar Jain is the grandson of Raj Kapoor and the son of Reema and Manoj Jain. In 2017, he made his acting debut in the Yash Raj Films film Qaidi Band and was last seen in the movie 'Hello Charlie' with Jackie Shroff, Shhloka Pandit, and Elnaaz Norouzi.

Tara made her acting debut in 2019 alongside Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff in Karan Johar's "Student of the Year 2." and was last featured in 'Ek Villain Returns'. Following that, Tara will next appear in Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's 'Apurva'.