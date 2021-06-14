Tarek El Moussa Gets An Early Fathers' Day Greeting From Daughter; Shares Text With Fans

Tarek El Moussa received an early Fathers' Day greeting from his beloved daughter. The prominent personality shared the adorable greeting on social media and fans found it extremely sweet. Tarek shared a picture of himself as he posed with his daughter and in the second image shared a text that his daughter sent him ahead of Fathers' day celebrations. He also posted a heartfelt caption on the post.

Tarek El Moussa Celebrates Fathers' Day Early with Text Message from Daughter

Taking to Instagram, Tarek El Moussa shared a picture of himself and his daughter wearing matching outfits. He then took to the caption to write that he has been blessed with the sweetest girl in the world. Further, he wrote that one needs to swipe to see the message his daughter sent him. Upon swiping, a text message from his daughter was seen where she wrote a long message for her father.

She wrote that Tarek is the best father in the world and then proceeded to wish that he has a good day at work. Further on, she wrote how proud she is of her father and all the amazing things he has done. She continued and added a quirky line by saying that Tarek still looks just as handsome with the beard. Further, as the messages progressed, she expressed how grateful she is for everything he provides to her. As she came to an end with the message, she wrote that she is very happy that she got to spend her life with him as his daughter. She playfully added "your favourite child" as she ended the text message.

Tarek El Moussa shared this text and in the caption referred to it mentioning that he received that text early in the morning around 7 am. He said that it made his day and that he loved the validation his daughter provided for his bearded look. He further wrote that there was no better feeling in the world to get some extra love from the children. Tarek El Moussa concluded the post by saying that he will save that message forever. Fans seemed to love the adorable gesture by his daughter and praised the father-daughter bond in the comments section.

Image: Tarek El Moussa Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.