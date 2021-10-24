It's official! Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are now man and wife. The couple took their oaths on Saturday at a hotel near Santa Barbara in California.

As per a report by People magazine, which published exclusive photos from the event, the wedding was attended by the couple's close friends and family. Among the notable names in the guests were Moussa's two children with ex-wife Christina Haack. Young's co-stars from Selling Sunset were also a part of the event.

Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young tie the knot

The star couple dazzled in their stylish wedding outfits, with the bride donning a fitted corset dress and the groom wearing a black velvet tuxedo.

One of the counters at the ceremony had the message "He finally flipped her last name" and Moussa's caption on Instagram was based on that. "WE’RE MARRIED!!!! Flipped her name for good. 🙏♥️," the message read.

Heather, on the other hand, introduced the couple as "MR. & MRS. EL MOUSSA!!!" She captioned her post, "I married the love of my life today. My sweet man, my everything. Cheers to forever and then some."

The couple dropped several moments from the ceremony on their Instagram stories. This included the duo performing their first dance as a married couple, sharing their first kiss as husband and wife, and fun-filled moments during the toast.

As per People, the couple will be heading off for their honeymoon to the Maldives and Dubai. Till then they will be staying in California.

The couple were first introduced to each other by a mutual friend in 2019 and have been in a relationship for two years. Moussa had proposed to Young during their first-year relationship anniversary celebrations.

The wedding will also be showcased on Discovery+ in December in Tarek and Heather The Big I Do.

Moussa is known for his work on the show Flip or Flop. The show has run for 10 seasons and was hosted by the formerly married Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack. He is also popular for the show Flipping 101. Young had started out as a model and played minor roles in films, before Selling Sunset made her more famous.

