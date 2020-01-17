Taron Egerton Is Considered To Be The Next Superstar In Hollywood, Here's Why

Taron Egerton has been a part of the Hollywood film industry since the year 2012. The actor debuted with the movie The Last of the Haussmans in the year 2012. Since then, he has been a part of many successful movies at the box office.

Here are the best movies that you can watch of Taron Egerton:

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Taron Egerton's claim to fame is the movie Kingsman: The Golden Circle. The actor was a part of the first instalment of series but played a minor role. In Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Taron continues to play the role of Eggsy. The movie traces the story of how the Kingsmen have to band together with the US spies in order to defeat an enemy. The movie also starred Edward Holcroft, Gordon Alexander, Mark Strong, Hanna Alström, and Calvin Demba.

Billionaire Boys Club

The Billionaire Boys Club was released in the year 2018. The movie looked the life of a group of wealthy boys that establish a scam which turns deadly. It also starred Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Emma Roberts, Ryan Rottman, and Jeremy Irvine. The movie was directed by James Cox.

Robin Hood

Taron Egerton took up the role of Robin Hood in the movie that was released in 2018. The movie was also named Robin Hood. The movie starred Taron Egerton alongside Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn, Eve Hewson, Jamie Dornan, Tim Minchin, and Paul Anderson. Taron's character in the movie is a war-hardened Crusader who puts up a revolt against the corrupt British crown.

Rocketman

Taron Egerton took up the challenge to play the role of Elton John in the movie Rocketman. The movie traces the story of Elton John's career. The movie can also be called a musical. Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard, Gemma Jones, Steven Mackintosh, and Tom Bennett star in the film.

Image Courtesy: Taron Egerton's Instagram

