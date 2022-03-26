Taylor Hawkins' Demise: Richard Marx Shares Last Text From Late Star As He Mourns His Loss

Popular Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins breathed his last at the age of 50 and the news left his fans and the music industry in shock. The news was confirmed by his bandmates as they released a statement about the 'tragic and untimely loss' of the musician. Singer Richard Marx also took to social media and penned down a note about the loss of the star as he also shared the final message he received from him.

Richard Marx on Taylor Hawkins death

Richard Marx took to his Twitter handle on March 26 and penned down a note as the Foo Fighters drummer breathed his last. He mentioned he was 'completely gutted' by the news and also revealed that he and the late star had recently recorded something together. He also felt for Taylor Hawkins' wife and children as he wrote, "Gutted. Completely gutted. We just recorded something together a month ago. Can’t even process this right now. Let’s hold Taylor’s wife and children close to our hearts." Marx also shared a screenshot of the duo's text exchange and revealed that Taylor Hawkins' last message to him was one month ago. The late star had sent his friend a song by the Scorpions and Marx mentioned that the duo loved to sit together and 'geek out' over their favourite artists. The duo was also seen having a casual chat and enquiring about each other's week-being in the messages. He wrote, "A month ago. Our last text exchange. He sent me a Scorpions video he loved. We would sit and geek out over bands and musicians. This is so incredibly sad."

Gutted. Completely gutted. We just recorded something together a month ago. Can’t even process this right now. Let’s hold Taylor’s wife and children close to our hearts. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) March 26, 2022

A month ago. Our last text exchange. He sent me a Scorpions video he loved. We would sit and geek out over bands and musicians. This is so incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/d2ZpS5YDcP — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) March 26, 2022

Taylor Hawkins death confirmed by Foo Fighters

The Foo Fighters announced the devastating news on their official social media account and shared a statement as they promised that his 'musical spirit and infectious laughter' would always remain with them. They also requested Hawkins' family's privacy be respected during this 'unimaginably difficult time'. The statement read, "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Image: Twitter/@MickJagger, Instagram/@therichardmarx