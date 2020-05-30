Taylor Swift Calls Out Donald Trump On Twitter, Fans Make It Her Most-liked Tweet Ever

After the horrific incident of George Floyd, many Americans were upset with the way the authorities treated people of colour. This gave rise to protests and President Donald Trump replied to these protests with a tweet. Taylor Swift directly called out Donald Trump after he made the particular tweet. Protests were held against the police brutality that was inflicted on George Floyd. Hence, in response to this, President Donald Trump wrote that he won’t let “Thugs” ruin or dishonour the memory of George Floyd. He further added that he has spoken to Tim Walz and has assured him that the military is with him.

....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Taylor Swift calls out Donald Trump, fans shower likes on her tweet

In addition, towards closing the tweet, President Trump wrote that if any difficulty is received they will have to assume control. He then said “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” and ended the tweet with a Thank you. This was not received well by the people and they voiced their opinion on Twitter. Amid all of these tweets that were criticising Donald Trump, singer Taylor Swift too spoke up and called him out for his tweet which seemed insensitive to some people on Twitter. Taylor Swift in the tweet mentioned several political aspects and called the President out for a certain type of governance. She also questioned his line “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” and expressed her disgust with it, as seen in her tweet below.

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

In conclusion, Taylor Swift said that the people will most likely vote him out in the coming elections in November. The singer has a fan following of over 85 million and the fans were impressed by this tweet made by Taylor Swift and showered the tweet with likes and retweets. Within a short span of time, the tweet made by Taylor became her most-liked tweet with over a million likes and is still growing. Many celebrities too supported Taylor Swift for speaking out and shared her tweet several times. Amid this, according to a news portal, Trump's tweet was said to have violated certain regulations noted by Twitter. The tweet was seen as a form of inciting violence. However, the platform has determined that it may be in the public interest that the tweet remains accessible.

