Taylor Swift Donates More Than £23,000 To London Schoolgirl's University Fund

Hollywood’s pop icon Taylor Swift recently donated more than £23,000 (26,000 euros, $31,000) to a London schoolgirl raising funds to go to university. The 18-year-old school girl Vitoria Mario, won a place to study mathematics at the Britain's University of Warwick but could not afford to support herself. She tried to seek help from various companies and finally got support from the Love Story singer.

Taylor Swift donates for a school girl's education in London

According to reports, Mario in conversation with BBCRadio said that she promised to graduate with top grades "to make Taylor proud". Mario reportedly told on the radio that she is still bemused and could not think of ways to thank the amazing singer for her help. Swift made no public statement about the donation but her official Twitter account liked a tweet about the story posted by one of Mario's friends. Mario said the donation blew her mind and she called it a blessing from the singer.

Read: Selena Gomez FaceTimes 'best Friend' Taylor Swift To Show Her Cooking Skills

Read: Taylor Swift Slams Donald Trump Over Postal Service Funding Ahead Of US Elections 2020

The American singer, whose 16 top 10 British chart hits include the aptly titled Wildest Dreams, wrote a message on Ms. Mario's fundraising page as she confirmed her donation. At that stage, Mario had reached nearly half her £40,000 target. Swift after donating her bit, shared her commnets on the fundraising page. Swift wrote: "Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality. "I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor."

According to her GoFundMe page, Mario moved to London four years ago from Portugal speaking no English but got top marks in all her exams. She set herself a target of raising £40,000 for university accommodation and living costs over four years -- which she has now exceeded. "Sadly, my father has passed away, and my mother remains in Portugal. Moving away from her was a challenge but it was a sacrifice worth being made, in my family's eyes," she wrote. According to reports by an International media, Swift has previously made impromptu donations to fans and since the coronavirus outbreak began, has sent a box of merchandise to a nurse in Utah and helped support workers at a shuttered Nashville record store.

Read: Taylor Swift's 5 Top Viewed Songs On YouTube From Her Eighth Studio Album Folklore

Read: Taylor Swift's Song Lyrics That Reportedly Throw Shade On Other Celebrities

(Image credit: Taylor Swift/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.