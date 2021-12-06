Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff & St. Vincent Dropped As Grammy Nominees; Check Details

The nominations for Grammys 2022 were announced in November, earlier this year. The nominations saw several musicians' names appearing twice in the most prestigious categories, including Album Of The Year. Celebrated artists such as Kanye West, Chris Brown and Taylor Swift were among the few nominees set to compete against each other. However, a revision of Grammys nominations removed Taylor Swift from one of her chances to win the award due to an incorrect submission.

The Recording Academy shared an update on Sunday, December 5, on their website about the nominations of the upcoming Grammy Awards. The nomination revision saw the withdrawal of Taylor Swift and her collaborators Jack Antonoff and Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent from the category Album of the Year. The three stars were initially credited as songwriters for a few tracks in Olivia Rodrigo's Sour. However, the Academy later realised the three should not have been nominated for the award in the first place as per their nomination rules.

Why Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent were removed from Grammy nominations?

A few months before the Recording Academy rolled out nominations for the 2022 awards, they made some major changes in the rules in the Album of the Year category. As per Forbes, the Academy's alteration stated, "Moving forward, all credited artists, songwriters of new material, producers, recording engineers, mastering engineers and mixers are eligible to be Grammy nominees and reci[ients in the Album of the Year category." Since the alteration was clear enough that only songwriters of new material were eligible for the award, it cost the Love Story singer one of her nominations.

Taylor Swift and her two collaborators were credited as songwriters for Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour. The three of them were credited for the tracks - 1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back and Deja Vu. But these lyrics were taken from Swift's previous work New Year's Day. While the three stars deserved to be credited, they did not fall into the category as the songs were not "new material."

Despite losing one nomination, Taylor Swift still has chances to take home the award for her own album Evermore, which also credits Jack Antonoff as a songwriter and producer. Moreover, St. Vincent is competing for Best Alternative Music Album for her release Daddy's Home.

