Taylor Swift Joins Christian Bale And Margot Robbie In David O Russell's Untitled Film?

Sensational pop artist Taylor Swift is the latest celebrity to be roped in to star in filmmaker David O Russell's highly-anticipated project. The Look What You Made Me Do hitmaker joined the likes of Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana among many others in this upcoming New Regency film, suggested a recent report by an online portal. The untitled film will mark Taylor's first on-screen appearance in a film after 2019's musical fantasy, Cats.

After 2015's biographical comedy-drama, Joy, starring Jennifer Lawrence as Joy Mangano, David O Russell has donned the director's hat, yet again, after a hiatus of more than five years for a New Regency film. The upcoming project has been in the news for its ensemble A-lister cast, which also boasts of Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Andrea Riseborough and Alessandro Nivola, alongside Margot, Christian, John, Rami and Zoe in pivotal roles. Now, yet another A-lister who came onboard is none other than the eleven-time Grammy winner, Taylor Swift.

Although a report by Showbiz 411 revealed the latest development, neither New Regency nor Taylor's reps have confirmed the same. Meanwhile, plot details about the much-talked-about film have also been kept under wraps by the makers. However, it is touted to be a period comedy film and is said to be based on David Russell's original idea. David has not only helmed the film but has also written its screenplay. Furthermore, producer Matthew Budman of the American Hustle fame has reportedly bankrolled the movie.

If the grapevines are to be believed, the feature film's production is complete and 20th Century Studios will be releasing the movie on a yet-to-be-announced date. Meanwhile. the 62-year-old filmmaker's untitled film marks Taylor Swift's comeback to the silver screen since Cats, the musical adaptation of prolific composer Andrew Lloyd Webber's long-running stage show which received a lot of flak from critics and audience alike. On the singing front, Taylor released two acclaimed albums back-to-back last year, titled Folklore and Evermore, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

