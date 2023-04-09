Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, Maisie Williams: Celebs Who Broke Up In 2023

Quick links:
Punk rock musician Avril Lavigne and artist Mod Sun called it quits earlier this year after two years of relationship.
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams and her ex-boyfriend Reuben Selby parted ways after more than five years together. Williams called it "the end of an era" on social media.
TLC star Sophia Culpo revealed in March that she and NFL player Braxton Berrios are going their separate ways. They started dating in early 2021.
Rapper Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have dated off and on again since 2017 and called it quits again this year. They share their daughter Stormi, and son Aire Webster together.