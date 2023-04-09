Last Updated:

Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, Maisie Williams: Celebs Who Broke Up In 2023

Taylor Swift, Maisie Williams, Kylie Jenner and other popular celebrities have called it quits with their partners this year.

Hollywood News
 
| Written By
Nitish Vashishtha
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun
1/6
Image: avrillavigne/Instagram

Punk rock musician Avril Lavigne and artist Mod Sun called it quits earlier this year after two years of relationship. 

Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby
2/6
Image: maisie_williams/Instagram

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams and her ex-boyfriend Reuben Selby parted ways after more than five years together. Williams called it "the end of an era" on social media. 

Sophia Culpo and Braxton Berrios
3/6
Image: sophiaculpo/Instagram

TLC star Sophia Culpo revealed in March that she and NFL player Braxton Berrios are going their separate ways. They started dating in early 2021.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner
4/6
Image:travisscott/Instagram

Rapper Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have dated off and on again since 2017 and called it quits again this year. They share their daughter Stormi, and son Aire Webster together. 

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
5/6
Image: taylorswift and joe.alwyn/Instagram

Reportedly, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years of relationship. 

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid
6/6
Image: leonardodicaprio and gigihadid/Instagram

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio parted ways with Gigi Hadid this year. As per media reports, both of them faced scheduling issues. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Vikrant Massey rings in birthday with wife Sheetal Thakur and parents

Vikrant Massey rings in birthday with wife Sheetal Thakur and parents
NMACC gala: Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani up the style game

NMACC gala: Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani up the style game
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com