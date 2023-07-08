Taylor Swift Recreates Viral Spider-Man Meme With Ex Taylor Lautner, His Wife

Taylor Swift and ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner share a warm camaraderie despite their relationship history. Lautner also stars in the music video for her song, I Can See You. Taylor Swift recreated the iconic spiderman meme with Lautner and his wife, who also goes by the same name.In a series of throwback pictures posted from the sets of the song

3 things you need to know

Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner briefly dated for a few months back in 2009.

Taylor Lautner is now married to Taylor Dome - his wife took his last name and thus now also goes by Taylor Lautner.

Taylor Lautner (the actor) recently joined Swift during her ongoing Eras tour to unveil the music video for I Can See You.

The Tale of 3 Taylors



Taylor Swift took to her Instagram handle to share some behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of the I Can See You music video. Nestled in the photo dump was a picture of Swift recreating the iconic Spider-Man meme with Lautner and his wife Lautner (previously Dome). The three stood in a circle pointing their fingers at each other, mirroring the three characters from the original meme. Swift referred to this as 'The Tale of 3 Taylors'.

(Taylor Swift recreates the Spiderman meme with Taylor Lautner and his wife, also Taylor Lautner | Image: taylorswift/Instagram)



The accompanying caption for the photo dump saw Swift appreciate Lautner's wife for being "awesome to hang with on set." She also revealed that Lautner performed his own stunts for the music video. The I Can See You music video is centered around a heist and is symbolic for her, considering how instrumental her fans have been in helping her "reclaim (her) music."

Taylor Lautner stars in the I Can See You music video



The I Can See You music video stars Taylor Lautner, Joey King and Presley Cash. Lautner had also joined Swift on stage during one of her recently held Eras tour concerts to unveil the music video. The video treatment for the music video was written by Swift herself who also stars in it.

