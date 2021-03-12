Taylor Swift Reveals THIS Major Collab Detail About Her Upcoming 2021 Grammy Performance

Taylor Swift has revealed major details about her 2021 Grammy performance. The 10-time Grammy award winner spoke about this in an interview with CBS. Apart from performing at the 2021 Grammys, Taylor Swift is also nominated in six categories, and her album folklore has been nominated for Album of the Year.

The 2021 Grammys are just around the corner. Even though the award ceremony will be hosted virtually from various locations across in Los Angeles, the anticipation around it is pretty high. Now, Taylor Swift has revealed a few interesting details about her upcoming performance at the Grammys in a recent interview.

Taylor Swift told the news channel that she will be collaborating with producer Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner for her performance. Talking about this collaboration, Taylor Swift revealed that the three of them have been on an adventure since the COVID-19 lockdown began. She concluded by saying that she is really excited about the performance. Taylor Swift collaborated with Jack Antonoff and Dessner for her recent albums Folklore and Evermore. Swift even performed her hit single, Out of the Woods with Jack Antonoff at the 2016 Grammys.

As mentioned earlier, Taylor Swift has been nominated in six categories at the 2021 Grammys. Her album folkore has been nominated in two categories, namely, Album of the Year and Pop Vocal Album. Her single cardigan from folklore has been nominated for Song of the year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Her song exile featuring Bon Iver has been nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Finally, her song Beautiful Ghosts from Cats has been nominated in Song Written for Visual Media category.

2021 Grammys performers and other details

Apart from Taylor Swift’s 2021 Grammys performance, many other acts have been lined up this year. According to Billboard’s report, Harry Styles will be the opening performance of the night. Other performers of the night include BTS, Bad Bunny, Cardi B, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, HAIM, Miranda Lambert, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, and many others. Trevor Noah will be hosting the 2021 Grammys from the Los Angeles Convention Center and nominees will be joining from various other locations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.