Taylor Swift Wins Best Family Feature CMT Award 2021, Showers Love On Mom Andrea Swift

Swifties all around the world rejoiced alongside Taylor Swift and her family when the Grammy-winning artist ended up winning the Best Family Feature award. On Wednesday, June 9, during the 2021 CMT Music Awards, the Blank Space singer discovered that she has won the award for the music video of The Best Day (Taylor’s Version). The re-recorded single was released back in the month of April and now upon receiving the award, Taylor paid a loving tribute to her mother on Twitter.

Taylor Swift’s sweet tribute for mother Andrea

The singer took to her Twitter space to share the announcement clip of the award online amongst her fan army. While doing so, she wrote, “I Love You Mom” in capital letters to thank her. Take a look at the tweet shared by the singer below:

I LOVE YOU MOM https://t.co/hmLe8ZRTjm — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 10, 2021

As soon as the tweet surfaced on the micro-blogging application, Swifties have gone all berserk over it. A fan said, “Taylor thanking her mom might be the purest thing I’ve seen in a while”, another wrote, “I BELIEVE IN MAMA SWIFT SUPREMACY please tell your mom I miss her and love her so much, she's so sweet, the world doesn't deserve her”. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online.

Taylor thanking her mom might be the purest thing I’ve seen in a while 😿😽😻 — taylorisloved (@taylorisloved13) June 10, 2021

I love my swiftie mom too💗🥰 pic.twitter.com/S13iibISy3 — caroline💛💛 (@GetawayCaroline) June 10, 2021

OMG!! You guys are so lucky — Aysha Shahana (@itsshahane) June 10, 2021

Talking about the track The Best Day (Taylor’s Version), the lyric music video included an emotional collage of home-clicked videos of Taylor’s childhood and her rare never-seen-before family photos. For a brief second, Taylor can also be seen cuddled up in bed with mom Andrea Swift alongside a decorated gingerbread house. They savour delicious ice cream while watching fireworks together. Dad Scott Swift and brother Austin Swift also make an appearance in the video but mom Andre surely steals the show. Watch the music video below:

Previously, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Taylor penned a heartfelt note for her mom. She tweeted, “My conversations with my mom have always been and will always be some of my favorite memories - from when I was 10 months old in this video from Oct. 1990 to now talking every day on the phone. Our talks are everything to me. Myyyyyy goodness I love you Mom. Happy Mother’s Day”.

(Image: Still from The Best Day (Taylor’s Version))

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.