Taylor Swift's Acting Debut 'Valentine's Day' Had Some Amazing Dialogues; Check Out

Valentine’s Day is a multi-starrer comedy-romance film that released in 2010. The movie is a Garry Marshall’s directorial and casts Jessica Alba, Kathy Bates, Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper, Eric Dane, Patrick Dempsey, Héctor Elizondo, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Garner, Topher Grace, Anne Hathaway, Carter Jenkins, Ashton Kutcher, Queen Latifah, Taylor Lautner, George Lopez, Shirley MacLaine, Emma Roberts, Julia Roberts, Bryce Robinson, as the lead characters. The movie also cast debutant Taylor Swift as a part of the lead cast. The plot of the film revolves around the lives of many couples who break-up and make-up, due to the pressure of the upcoming Valentine’s Day. Here are some of the best and most impactful dialogues from Valentine’s Day movie-

'Valentine’s Day' movie's best dialogues

Oh don't tell me, that'll take the fun out of guessing. Let's see, this is gonna be a tough one, there's a very pretty girl and she's about to get on a big airplane and if you don't stop her, she'll never know how you really feel.

If she gets on the plane, she's gonna find out the hard way that the guy that she thinks she's in love with is a spineless lying creep.

No, it is no good. And I can't let that happen. Because this girl, she is great! She's like... Like sunshine. Everything is better when she's there. I can't stand the idea of some j**k hurting her, I just can't. I can't.

When I was a kid, most of the advice that my dad gave me was c**p. But there's one thing that he said that was pure genius... He said, if you're ever with a girl that's too good for you, marry her.

You don't keep inklings to yourself. You share them. You're like hey guy, I got an inkling you're headed for a fall here. That's what friends do, that's common knowledge, it's in the damn handbook.

Oh, I would crawl over cut glass to take you to the winter formal. And then I would prescribe Retin-A for your skin.

Valentine's Day was a massacre in Chicago where lots of people were killed and they put a curse on the Chicago cubs.

My closest relationship is with my Blackberry. Thank God it vibrates.

