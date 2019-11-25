Taylor Swift’s AMAs 2019: Taylor's Performance Has Twitterati Hailing Her As ‘Fearless'

The AMAs this year saw as much drama with the possibility that Taylor Swift may or may not perform at the AMAs after the spat with her former label Big Machine but even after all that the queen Taylor grabbed the limelight as the most awarded artist of the American music awards of all time. She also received all the 6 AMAs for which she was nominated this year. Her performance made Twitterati hail her as the fearless and inspiring artist of all times. Let's see what the Twitter fandom on social media.

Taylor Swift AMAs 2019 performance and fan reactions

Taylor Swift performed a medley of her hits after winning AMAs’ Artist of the Decade award. Here's taking a look at how fans reacted to her AMAs performance. Taylor Swift gave a breathtaking performance along with Camila Cabello and Halsey making her performance at the AMAs this year as legendary.

Queen of the POP #ARIAsTaylorSwift — Marcello Peruzzi (@MarcelloPeruzzi) November 24, 2019

AS! THEY! SHOULD! She served looks and performance. — ￼ (@reputaytionhiss) November 24, 2019

It was truly my fav performance ever. 😂😍 — Michael (@iamMichaelCamp) November 24, 2019

Look at what Taylor's fans are commenting about their favourite Taylor Swift song from her AMAs performance. She started with the song The man and showed why she completely deserved winning the Best Artist of the Year. After winning six awards in her AMA nominations, Taylor made all the rumour mongers who were angry about the number of nominations she received actually "calm down".

WHEN SHE SANG THE MAN pic.twitter.com/b8QRanJ4qW — Matilda | Oslo Sommertid (@goldenswift_) November 25, 2019

love story, it was such a magical experience, after all these years she’s been so nice and incredibly genuine — valentina (@curiousminds13) November 25, 2019

Taylor Swift AMAs 2019 awards

Taylor Swift was officially crowned as the artist of the decade. She received the best video award for You Need To Calm Down’s music video, as the Favourite Female Artist Pop/Rock, for the Favourite Album for Lover, the Favourite Artist of the Year, and as the Favourite Artist in the Adult Contemporary category. Taylor Swift surpassed Michael Jackson after winning 27 awards in the American music awards.

