Taylor Swift's Grammy Dress By Oscar De La Renta Mesmerises Everyone On Red Carpet

Taylor Swift made a grand entry at Grammys red carpet. Taylor swift's Grammy dress was made by Oscar De La Renta. Her dress is decorated with mesmerising floral pieces. The singer also wore a blue Etro gown covered with lace trim and gold foil for one of her performances.

Taylor Swift's Grammy dress mesmerised everyone

Taylor Swift wore a custom designer dress by Oscar De La Renta. The high neck dress was decorated with flowers that gave it a 3D look. It also had sheer sleeves with floral appliques that gives a beautiful effect to the dress. The concept behind the dress was to give a feeling of late summer spring. Her heels were designed by Christian Louboutin which matched with the dress completely. Take a look at the dress below.

Oscar De La Rente posted a video explaining the dress of Taylor Swift. In the video, it was revealed that the botanical appliques applied on the dress were tacked individually to give a good effect to the look of the dress. Her rosy makeup and Christian Louboutin sandals made her look even beautiful. According to preview.ph, Talyor Swift's Oscar De La Renta costs around $8990.

Taylor Swift had six nominations including one for the Album of the year. Her song Cardigan was also nominated for Song of the Year. She was also nominated with Bon Iver for Exile in the category of Best Pop Duo performance. Her album Folklore was even nominated for the Best Vocal Album. Her song called Beautiful Ghosts from the movie Cats was even nominated for the Best Song Written For A Visual Media. Taylor Swift won the album of the year at the Grammys award ceremony.

Other Highlights of Grammys 2021

In Grammys 2021, Beyonce made record-breaking history by winning the most awards. Singer Billie Eilish even won the record of the year for the second time in a row. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift became the first female artist to win the award for album of the year, three times. She won the award for her album Folklore. Taylor Swift by winning this award has set a new record of the most wins by a female artist at the Grammys.

Image Credits: Recording Album's Instagram