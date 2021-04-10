Taylor Swift's Highlight Moments This Week With Her Re-recorded 'Fearless' Album

Taylor Swift has been consistently working to recreate her old songs and albums and bring them to her fans. She has brought back her famous 2008 album Fearless after having re-recorded the songs and has strongly promoted it on social media this week. The reason why she has been determined to recreate her old songs and albums is because of her old label, Big Machine Label Group has not allowed her to acquire the rights over those songs. Now that she is back after having recreated Fearless this week, Swift has left no stone unturned to promote it on social media. Here's what she was up to online the week of April 3 - 10.

Taylor Swift opens up ‘vault door’ of Fearless

By the starting of this week, Taylor Swift had shared a short video on her Instagram post, where she talked about how the “vault door” was about to be “unhinged” in the video. The video showed a golden vault opening up and jumbled words started emerging from the vault. Her fans were given the task of decoding the words and guessing which songs were about to be released. She then posted the list of the rerecorded tracks of the Fearless album in her next post.

Along with sharing the list of the songs, Taylor also wrote a long and heartfelt message on the post expressing her excitement about Keith Urban being a part of this project. She began by applauding her fans for having guessed all the songs that were from the vault. The singer then said that she was feeling “honoured” that Keith Urban collaborated with her in the song That’s When. The list of tracks also features a ‘Bonus track’ of her popular song Love Story, which has Elvira remix to it. She concluded her message in the post by writing, “Head first, Fearless”.

Her last Instagram post features her picture, which shows her playing her guitar with a mic in front of her. In the caption, she described it as, “It was the night things changed”. She then informed that Fearless (Taylor’s version) had released. These were some of the highlights of pop star Taylor Swift from this week.

Promo image courtesy: Taylor Swift Instagram