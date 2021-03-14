Taylor Swift's Songs About Beau Joe Alwyn: From 'The Archer' To 'Delicate'

Taylor Swift is known for expressing her feelings through her songs. The Love Story singer has often written songs about her past relationships. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been dating for almost 4 years and have managed to keep details about their relationship under wraps. Many have speculated that her relationship with Joe has inspired many of her songs. Take a look at some of the songs that are might be about Joe Alwyn.

Taylor Swift's songs about Joe Alwyn

1. Delicate

This song is from Taylor Swift's Reputation album. This song gives fans a glimpse of the start of Taylor's relationship with Joe. The lyrics go like "Dark jeans and your Nikes, look at you Oh, damn, never seen that color blue". Joe Alwyn is often seen wearing Nikes and also has blue coloured eyes. The song also indicates that time when Taylor Swift's scandal with Kim and Kanye was going on, the lyrics were "This ain’t for the best, my reputation’s never been worse, so you must like me for me."

2. London Boy

This song from Taylor Swift's Lover album is the closest fans have known about Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's relation. It is no hidden fact that Joe Alwyn is from London and the name of the song itself is London Boy. The lyrics of the song go:

"Darling, I fancy you

Took me back to Highgate

Met all of his best mates

So I guess all the rumours are true

You know I love a London boy"

3. Gorgeous

This song from the Reputation album also gives a glimpse of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's relationship at the start. In the song, the singer admits to falling for his good looks even before they started dating, the lyrics are "You're so gorgeous I can't say anything to your face".

4. The Archer

This song from the Lover album is a tear-jerker and Taylor seems to cover a lot of topics in the song including insecurities and anxiety. But in the song, the singer also sings about bringing down the walls and loving someone wholeheartedly.

5.Cornelia Street

Taylor Swift's used to stay on Cornelia street back in 2016-17, the same time she had reportedly met Joe Alwyn. In the lyrics, the singer talks about their budding romance and how she would never be able to go back to Cornelia streets if they separate. The lyrics are "And I hope I never lose you, Hope it never ends I'd never walk Cornelia Street again".