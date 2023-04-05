Taylor Swift's Stage Dive Stunt From Eras Tour Explained In New Video

Taylor Swift left her fans in shock after she appeared to take a leap off the stage during her Eras Tour concert. However, a logical explanation about Taylor Swift's seemingly impossible stunt has surfaced. Reportedly, the singer pulled off the stunt with the help of an inflatable airbag.

According to a viral video, a part of the stage opened in front of Taylor Swift. At first, a red light was lit as the airbag was blown up. Following that, the light turned green and Taylor Swift dived right into it in a green ensemble. As per fans, Taylor Swift swims under the stage before appearing on the other side in a new attire. In actuality, the Bad Blood singer rushes under the stage and quickly changes her outfit before popping back on the stage.

That's my video!! please give creds if you plan on using them🫶🏼 I have no problem all the videos are for you guys to share just please credit me, bc I tried my best to get this shoots took some effort! 💗💗 #ArlingtonTSTheErasTour https://t.co/U1x5DCVEyf — Carolina The Lucky One (@carolinatswift) April 4, 2023

Taylor Swift kicking off her tour

Taylor Swift started her tour in Glendale and she told her fans, "I don’t know how to process all of this in the way that it’s making me feel right now. We have a lot of time for me to try to sum up how I’m feeling about how much I've missed you and how happy I am to see you." She concluded by saying that she felt fantastic.

Selena Gomez attending Eras Tour concert

Selena Gomez recently attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert with her sister Gracie Teefey. During the concert, the Blank Space singer gave Gracie her hat from the stage and the little girl responded by giving a friendship bracelet to the artist. Later, Selena Gomez took to her Instagram handle to share the experience with her fans.

She captioned her post, "Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world. Proud to know you! love you forever and always."

Taylor Swift will next perform at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 13, April 14, and April 15.