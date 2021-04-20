Taylor Swift's Tribeca Apartment In New York Witnesses Intruder, Cops Arrest Man

A man recently crashed popular singer Taylor Swift’s house in Tribeca in New York. As the man tried to enter Taylor Swift’s Tribeca apartment, the police received a call and in a while, the man got arrested. According to reports by Page Six, a 52-year-old man named Hanks Johnson was recently busted for trying to enter Taylor Swift’s Tribeca apartment in New York. The incident took place on Saturday when Hanks Johnson tried to get inside the apartment building and the moment he entered the building, the police received a call about a man trying to sneak into the building.

The police arrived at the Franklin St. property just before 11 p.m after they were informed about the trespasser. The suspect, Hanks Johnson, was later arrested, an NYPD rep told the publication. It was later revealed that the police had an open warrant against him as per his previous criminal records. The police even stated that the suspect was previously arrested for committing a crime and added that they had an open warrant against him for missing the court date on April 6 for a previous matter.

Taylor Swift owns three apartments in the 10-unit building and also owns a $17 million townhouse next door. Not just Taylor Swift, there have been many other cases where celebrities’ places have been crashed. Some of them include Camella Cabello, Beyonce, Kylie Jenner, Kendal Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and many more.

Image Source- Taylor Swift's Instagram