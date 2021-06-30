Taylour Paige Reveals She Wasn't Impressed With Script Of Her Breakthrough Film 'Zola'

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom fame Taylour Paige delivered her breakout performance in the 2020 released film, Zola. Now, in a recent interview with ET Online, the actor spoke about how she wasn’t immediately in love with the project Zola. Taylour Paige said that the energy of the film just didn’t feel right to her.

Taylour Paige talks about her breakout role

The actor said that while reading the original script alongside Andrew Neel and Mike Roberts, it felt to her that she was just going to make a film that earns her revenue. The script didn’t hit any of her chords and appeared as if it is something that audiences have previously seen. Taylour specified that her intention isn’t to throw any shade at the people who wrote the script.

Paige continued and said that it didn’t feel like an ‘A’ story that people want to share. During the same interaction, Paige’s co-star Riley Keough chimed in to explain that there were a million different versions of the story. If it would have gone in the wrong hands, the film could have been easily ended up as something that viewers have seen before.

About the film Zola

Zola is a biographical comedy film helmed by Janiczo Bravo and is based on a viral Twitter thread by Aziah Zola. Apart from Taylor Paige, the movie also features Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun, and Colman Domingo in pivotal roles. The plot of the film chronicles the life of Zola, a Detroit waitress.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Zola is seduced into a weekend of stripping in Florida for some quick cash. However, this shortcut accentuates a series of unlucky events. Her trip becomes a sleepless 48-hour odyssey involving a nefarious friend, her pimp, and her boyfriend. The film has already had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival back in January 2020, where it was nominated for the Grand Jury Awards pre-screening. Now, Paige is once again all set to bring the wild true story to life in Zola, which opens in theatres on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

(Image: Still from Zola)

