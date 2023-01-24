Team RRR Reacts To Naatu Naatu Making It To Oscars 2023 Race: 'We Created History'

Team RRR has reacted to making it to Oscars 2023 nominations final list. The film's official Twitter handle on Tuesday took to Twitter to express their gratitude and wrote, "We created history."

The song is nominated for Original song.

Sharing a picture of Ram Charan and Jr NTR from the song, team RRR wrote, "WE CREATED HISTORY!! Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards."

‘Naatu Naatu’ is in direct competition with songs ‘Applause’ from ‘Tell It Like a Woman,’ ‘This Is a Life’ from ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Hold My Hand’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’

This is the third instance of ‘Naatu Naatu’ receiving international recognition, and arguably the biggest one. The song is composed by MM Keeravaani while it was written by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

Composer MM Keeravani also scored a Golden Globe award for the song, which was followed by a Critics’ Choice Award as well. ‘RRR’ also won a Critics’ Choice Award in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

First Indian song to win at the Oscars

2008’s ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ featured the song ‘Jai Ho’, which was the first Hindi song to score a win at the Oscars for both ‘Best Original Score’ and ‘Original Song’. This makes ‘Naatu Naatu’ to be the first Indian song to have been nominated in the category of ‘Original Song’.

‘Naatu Naatu’ is one of the many Oscar nominees for the 95th Academy Awards. Actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the nominations for a total of 23 categories. A total of three Indian projects were nominated.

Along with ‘Naatu Naatu’, Shaunak Sen’s ‘All That Breathes’ is nominated in the Best Documentary Feature Film category and Kartiki Gonsalves' ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ is nominated in the Best Documentary Short Film category.