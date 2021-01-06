Teary Valerie Bertinelli Says It Has Been Tough While Speaking About Late Ex-husband Eddie

Actor Valerie Bertinelli recently teared up while mentioning her ex-husband Eddie Van Halen’s death, during her segment on a famous talk show while having a conversation with co-host Hoda Kotb. The actor revealed that it was a rough experience dealing with a huge loss as the couple had been on good terms even after their divorce in 2007. She stated that she has been spending some quality time with Eddie Van Halen’s son, Wolfgang, who was also on the show, a few months back. She also mentioned that she likes the young man since he has good qualities just like his parents.

Valerie Bertinelli says dealing with Eddie’s death was tough

Actor Valerie Bertinelli recently had an emotional moment on the 'Today Show' while having a candid conversation with Hoda Kotb. She spoke about her ex-husband, who passed away in October last year, after a tough battle with cancer. When Hoda Kotb asked her how she had been holding up since Eddie’s demise, the actor slightly teared up and stated that the journey has been tough so far. She said that it has been quite rough and bittersweet in most ways. She also added that sometimes she would text Eddie using her phone, only to realize later that it wasn’t a possibility anymore.

According to a report by People Magazine, Valerie Bertinelli also shed some light on the close bond she shares with Eddie Van Halen’s 29-year-old son, Wolfgang, who spent the holidays with her this season. Speaking about him, she said that they have been doing okay and have also been spending a lot of time together lately. Valerie Bertinelli also thanked Carson Daly on the sets for a sweet interaction he had with Wolfgang in the month of November last year. Carson Daly spoke highly of Wolfgang and also mentioned that he is an impressive young man who gets his qualities from his parents.

Valerie Bertinelli and Eddie Van Halen were together for more than 20 years after they tied the knot in 1981. They decided to split in 2001 and went on to marry different individuals after their divorce in 2007. Valerie Bertinelli was married to Tom Vitale while Eddie had tied the knot with Janie Liszewski, who was also at the hospital during his demise.

