'Ted' Actor Mark Wahlberg Reveals He Wishes To Do Sequel Of THIS Movie Most

Actor Mark Wahlberg recently revealed that a sequel to The Fighter will be the film that he wants to make the most. Released in 2010, The Fighter was helmed by David O Russell. The critically acclaimed film took home two Oscars and it particularly marked the start of an impressive creative period for Russell.

In an interview with Screenrant, the Ted star revealed that amongst the films in his portfolio, the one where he would most like to return to for a sequel is The Fighter. He explained how the fights between Ward and Gatti serve as a 'perfect set up for a trilogy films'.

Mark Wahlberg would like to make the most of The Fighter 2

While speaking to Screenrant, the actor also acknowledged that at the age of 50, he is probably 'aging out' of the possibility to feature as Ward in two more films. However, it remains a project that he is keen to continue exploring. As Wahlberg stated after being asked about which sequel he is most interested in making, the actor said that it is The Fighter as the fight between Mickey Ward and Arturo Gatti were 'some of the greatest fights'.

He explained that one of them was 'Fight of the Century'. He added that he is going to get to make a 'Spencer Confidential sequel' and that he loves the character. He further added that he is kind of now moving into a different adventure and he was never really in the sequel business. However, the film really lent itself for a sequel and he is looking forward to the next big thing.

Based on the true story of boxer Micky Ward (essayed by Wahlberg), the film showcases the character's struggle to be considered a legitimate boxing talent. It shows him dealing with the difficulties imposed upon him by his brother, Dicky (played by Christian Bale). Eventually, Ward does win the welterweight title, however, the film does not focus on what many boxing fans consider to be the real highlight of his career- 'a trilogy of fights against Arturo Gatti). Along with starring in the film, Wahlberg has also produced the first film, which makes him in a position to potentially make a sequel happen.

Image: AP/Twitter/@aliplumb