Ted Danson And Mary Steenburgen Celebrate Their 25th Anniversary, Mary Shares Sweet Pic

American actors Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson celebrated their 25th anniversary on October 8. Mary shared an adorable post to wish her husband on their anniversary. She also wrote a heartwarming caption for Ted Danson. A few celebrities and their fans have congratulated the couple. Take a look at the post.

Mary Steenburgen shares adorable picture with husband Ted Danson

Mary Steenburgen recently took to her Instagram to share a picture with her husband Ted and wished him on their 25th anniversary. It is a selfie of the couple and one can see salad stuck in Ted Danson's teeth. She wrote a touching caption for him. While wishing him on their anniversary she wrote that the picture was supposed to be a 'sweet loving anniversary post' but since he has salad stuck in his teeth, he 'ruined it'. She thanked him for 'making her laugh every day for the last 9,125 days of her life'. These are the number of days since their marriage.

She called him the goofiest, wisest and kindest person in the world. She wrote that even if the piece of salad is huge, nobody would focus on it because of his beauty. She called herself lucky to have Ted Danson in her life. On the occasion of Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen's wedding anniversary, many celebrities took to her post to congratulate the couple. And Mary has replied to each one of them.

Comments from fans and other celebs

Lily Collins who recently got engaged to their son Charlie McDowell congratulated the couple. She called herself lucky as she is to call them her in-laws soon. Mary replied said that they're lucky to have her too in their lives. Shelly Colvin said that Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson are her favourite couple. Kristen Bell congratulated the couple too.

Lucie Silvas wrote that it was really a big piece of salad. She also wrote that the couple inspires Lucie and her husband John. John Davidson congratulated the couple and said that he can't wait to meet the couple. A fan wrote that the way Ted Danson is so cool with the salad piece shows what a wonderful man he is. Take a look at the comments.

About Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson

Mary Steenburgen was previously married to Malcolm McDowell and has children with him, Charlie and Lily McDowell. She divorced him in 1990. In 1993, she met Ted on the sets of the movie Pontiac Moon and later got married to him after 2 years. The couple has completed 25 years of their marriage and their son Charlie recently got engaged to Lily Collins. Mary announced the news on her Instagram and congratulated her son and her to-be daughter-in-law.

