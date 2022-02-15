'Ted Lasso': Hannah Waddingham Reveals Season 3 Filming To Kick-start On March 7

Ted Lasso season 2 recently came to an end and fans have been awaiting an announcement about the next edition of the Jason Sudeikis-starrer. Hannah Waddingham, who takes on the role of Rebecca in the much-loved show spoke to Variety about the upcoming season and revealed that the filming for Ted Lasso season 3 will begin on March 7, 2022. She mentioned that the team is currently doing a lot of prep-work before the shoot begins.

Ted Lasso season 3 filming to begin soon

Hannah Waddingham spoke to the publication and mentioned that filming for the next season of the show will begin next month. She mentioned that it feels like it was a very long time ago that the cast and crew of the show were on set and that they were currently doing some prep-work before the filming kick-starts. According to Variety via Screen Rant, she said-

"We haven’t started filming. We’re kind of doing our prep for it at the moment. And that’s a lot more time-consuming than most people think. It’s like getting a load of plates spinning in the right direction again. I think we reconvene around the seventh of March. We’re all absolutely champing at the bit, it feels like it’s been an awful long time."

The sports-comedy drama first premiered in 2020 and gained heaps of love and praise soon after its release. The series follows an American football coach, who has been roped in to coach a British soccer team. The show and the actors have won a number of awards and recognitions for their work. Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein both bagged Emmy Awards in the category of best-supporting actress and actor in a comedy respectively.

Hannah Waddingham on the work front

The actor has several projects in the pipeline and will soon be seen in Hocus Pocus 2, which will see Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy reprise their roles. The film will release on Disney+ in October, on Halloween 2022. Helmed by Anne Fletcher, the film will also star Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, Juju Brenner, Whitney Peak and others.