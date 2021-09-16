Ted Lasso Leads Television Critics Association Awards With 3 Big Wins; See List

With the ongoing buzz around the winners of MTV VMAs and Emmy awards 2021, Television Critics Association Awards was recently added to the list. Numerous artists and shows bagged awards for their stellar performances among which Ted Lasso received the maximum awards.

Apple TV Plus’ Ted Lasso is an American sports drama tv series that follows the life of an American football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team. The series received three awards under different categories at the Television Critics Association Awards 2021.

2021 TCA Awards winners:

Apple TV+ Ted Lasso received three awards under the categories namely Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy and Program of the Year. On the other hand, Kate Winslet’s “Mare Of Easttown” won Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries, or Specials. Also, the Golden Girls and Jean Smart were honoured with the Career Achievement Award. Michaela Coel earned Individual Achievement in Drama for I May Destroy You. take a look at the full list of winners of TCA 2021.

● Individual Achievement In Drama: Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You,” HBO)

● Individual Achievement In Comedy: Jean Smart (“Hacks,” HBO Max)

● Outstanding Achievement In News and Information: “Framing Britney Spears” (FX/FX On Hulu)

● Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming: TIE: “Couples Therapy” (Showtime), “Deaf U” (Netflix)

● Outstanding Achievement In Youth Programming: “The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix)

● Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk Or Sketch: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO, 2018 & 2019 Winner In Category)

● Outstanding New Program: “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

● Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries, Or Specials: “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

● Outstanding Achievement In Drama: “The Crown” (Netflix)

● Outstanding Achievement In Comedy: “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

● Program of the Year: “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

● Career Achievement Honoree: Jean Smart

● Heritage Award: “The Golden Girls” (NBC)

Melanie McFarland, TCA President and TV Critic for Salon expressed how excited she was to honour the outstanding programs as they celebrated 37 years of the TCA Awards. According to the reports by Variety, she said, “Television came through in a big way this year, serving up some much-needed entertainment that was a welcome distraction from the real-life dramas of the real world. The fact that comedic shows reigned supreme at the 2021 TCA Awards is a testament to this. From the folksy humour of ‘Ted Lasso’ and the sharp takes of ‘Hacks’, to the timeless laughs of ‘The Golden Girls’, this season’s offerings gave us plenty of reasons to smile in uncertain times. We are excited to honour these outstanding programs as we celebrate 37 years of the TCA Awards, and we look forward to being together again in person in 2022.”

