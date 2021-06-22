Teen Mom Fame Javi Marroquin & Lauren Comeau Spark Reconciliation Rumors After Family Trip

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau are popularly known for their show Teen Mom 2. The ex-couple was recently spotted together on a family vacation with their son. This sparked speculations of the two getting back together. Javi also shared a picture of his two sons and Lauren spending time together.

Teen Mom's Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau spotted on a family trip

According to the news portal E! Online, the couple was spotted visiting the Universal Orlando Resort with their 2-year-old son Eli, according to social media photos. Javi also brought his 7-year-old son Lincoln, whom he shares with ex Kailyn Lowry. While some may think that it's just two ex-spouses making good memories for their children, one theme park guest stated that they appeared to be more than just friends. Fans had also commented on his Instagram post.

Javi was seen in the pool with his sons Eli and Lincoln. He also shared a few pictures of the boys as they got a chance to swim with real dolphins at the water park. In the last video, Lauren was seen holding Eli on a float while she spoke to Javi. He wrote, "Discovery cove! Found a new love in water parks. Volcano Bay is still #1, but discovery cove is close. We got to swim with stingrays, fish, and my boy even got to swim with a dolphin!!"

He added that the water park has a river that requires 30 minutes to finish a swim. He mentioned that his son Lincoln swam the entire way without a float tube. The reality star has turned off the comments on the post as fans started asking them several questions about them getting back together. The couple hasn't confirmed the news of them being together.

About Javi and Lauren's relationship

At the beginning of the year, Lauren addressed her split with Javi in an emotional Instagram Live. At the time, the MTV star stated she was a single mom who was stuck in Delaware amid the consequences of their separation. Lauren and Javi got into a fight after Kailyn, 29, claimed Javi tried to sleep with her while he was engaged to Lauren on a startling Teen Mom 2 episode that aired in October 2020. The couple, who previously announced their engagement in June 2019, met in the summer of 2017. Javi and Lauren had an on-again, off-again relationship until they reunited in March 2018, just before the birth of their first child, Eli, in November 2018.

Image: Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau's Instagram

