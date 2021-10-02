‘Teen Wolf’ Fame Ian Bohen Joins Cast Of ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 2

Teen Wolf fame Ian Bohen is all set to take on a role in the second season of Superman & Lois. The actor will play the role of Lt. Mitch Anderson, the 'metaphorical new sheriff in town'. The show stars Tyler Hoechlin in the lead role as Clark Kent, a.k.a, Superman.

Ian Bohen joins season 2 of Superman & Lois

After the widespread acclaim received for its first season, Superman & Lois is now gearing up for the second instalment of the show and has welcomed on board, Ian Bohen. The actor also headed to Twitter to formally announce to his fans and followers that he will be joining the cast of the series. He wrote, "The wolf is out of the bag, and has jumped over to Smallville. Can't wait for you all to see what's next," as he retweeted the news of his joining the second season of Superman & Lois.

The wolf is out of the bag, and has jumped over to Smallville. Can't wait for you all to see whats next.@cwsupermanlois https://t.co/y7DR9659h7 — Ian Bohen (@IanBohen) October 1, 2021

According to reports by Deadline, the actor will take on the character of a lieutenant, who looks at the world as two parts; full of people who you serve and those who serve you. His character does not appreciate that Superman exists outside this paradigm and attempts to bring him under his authority. The show sees Tyler Hoechlin step into the shoes of Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch, who plays the role of Lois Lane. Tulloch took to her Instagram account to welcome Bohen to the show as she posted a screenshot of the news. The show also sees Alexander Garfin play the role of Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez essaying the character of Kyle Cushing and features other famous personalities as well. The show is based on the DC characters and has been created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

Bohen is currently a recurring actor on Paramount Network's series, Yellowstone. However, he is famous for his role as Peter Hale in the drama series Teen Wolf, which celebrated 10 years earlier this year. The series is now gearing up to make a comeback as a feature film. Variety had earlier reported that the movie version of the show will be worked out by the creator of the series, Jeff David.

Image: Instagram/@ianbohen, @Superman&Lois