Teen Wolf The Movie: Tyler Posey Shares Glimpse Of Familiar Sets In Behind-the-scene Pics

After a successful stint on MTV's Teen Wolf for over six seasons and six years, Tyler Posey is back on the familiar sets of the supernatural drama as Paramount+ revives the popular series as Teen Wolf The Movie. Essaying the lead role of Scott McCall, the series revolved around him getting bitten by a werewolf and the aftermath of the bite. Accompanying him on his journey to find the true meaning of becoming an Alpha, Stiles Stilinski, played by Dylan O'Brien, was another popular character from the series.

Unfortunately for the fans, O'Brien decided to bow out from the revival film but, extended his love and wishes for the venture. Although fans will be missing out on the iconic McCall and Stiles duo, they will get to see many familiar faces back in the supernatural world namely Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, J.R. Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Colton Haynes, Dylan Sprayberry and more. Evoking nostalgia ahead of its release, pictures from the sets of the upcoming ventures have surfaced online that gave a glimpse into the familiar backgrounds of sets.

Tyler Posey on sets of Teen Wolf The Movie

As per pictures from Entertainment Weekly, the 30-year-old can be seen sporting his signature black leather jacket with a buzz cut on the sets of Teen Wolf The Movie. Additionally, the behind-the-scenes pictures also showed the familiar locker rooms-- where Scott and Stiles spent their time after lacrosse practice often coming up with plans to escape their ongoing ordeal-- from the Teen Wolf series along with actor Dylan Sprayberry. Check out the pictures below.

Earlier, in an interview with EW, Tyler Posey got candid about working in the upcoming venture and expressed his excitement to reprise the role. He said, ''I think what I'm most excited for is to see them age. We were in high school for what seemed like 10 years. I'm excited to see them age and get out of high school. High school was such a character in itself on the show, so I'm excited to see how it's going to be without that sort of character of a school involved,''

Image: Instagram/@tyilerposey/dylanobrientw0