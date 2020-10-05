'Tenet' Box Office Numbers Are Better Overseas Than Its Domestic Market; Details Here

Christopher Nolan-directed Tenet is facing a major crisis in its domestic market. The Robert Pattinson starrer film is performing well in the international market but is failing to do so in the U.S. due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Halloween film Hocus Pocus which was recently released in theatres is performing at a similar level as Nolan’s Tenet.

‘Tenet’ fails to sell tickets due to COVID-19

Christopher Nolan's Tenet is one of the only blockbusters running in the theatres amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. According to Variety’s report, the Robert Pattinson starrer film has passed the $300 million mark globally. Even though Tenet achieved this feat on the weekend, it is struggling to make ends meet at the U.S. box-office.

Also read | Tenet Surpasses $280 Million Globally, Dominates US Box Office

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is receiving tough competition from Disney’s Hocus Pocus. The Disney film was re-released due to the upcoming Halloween season. According to the Variety's report, Hocus Pocus has collected $1.9 million from 2,570 theatres since its re-release. Whereas, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet earned $2.7 million from 2,720 theatres on the weekend. This brings Tenet’s domestic earnings to $45.1 million.

Christopher Nolan’s previous films like Dunkirk and Inception have performed better than his recent release. The major reason that has been cited for Tenet’s failure at its domestic market is the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Audiences are still not ready to watch a film in theatres and risk getting infected. The infection rate in the U.S. is still not under control. Moreover, major movie markets like Los Angeles and New York have not opened their theatres yet.

Also read | John David Washington Hopeful About A Potential Tenet Sequel, Says Eager To 'explore More'

As mentioned earlier, Tenet has performed much better in the international market than its domestic market. According to box office collections mentioned in Variety's report, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has earned $14.2 million globally this weekend from 50 international markets. This weekend earning has resulted in Tenet grossing $307 million worldwide, out of which $262 million is from its international markets.

But this collection is a failure for a Nolan-directed film. Since the film is budgeted to be at $200 million, its total collection is a sign of the film not being a profitable investment for its producers and distributors. The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has not only affected Tenet but also the new James Bond film, No Time to Die. Universal has once again delayed the release of the film till 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic. Many theatre chains across the globe are also in loss due to their complete close since March.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Also read | Hugh Jackman Watches Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' In Theaters, Shares His Review

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.