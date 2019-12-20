The 'Tenet' Trailer Promises That The Movie Will Be A Visual Spectacle

Christopher Nolan's Tenet is one of the highest anticipated films of 2020. The project was majorly kept under wraps as most of the Nolan films are. The makers were tight-lipped about the script of the film as they did not wish to give away anything about the movie out to the general audience. When a theatrical teaser had released back in August, some lucky fans got the opportunity to get a glimpse of what the film was going to be. Now, with its first trailer released online, ardent fans and general audience have gotten a taste of what pioneer director Christopher Nolan has in store.

Tenet trailer breakdown

The trailer for Tenet has definitely managed to keep the secrecy of the film intact as the trailer only showcases a few vague ideas the film will be based on. Nolan, in the past, has based a lot of films on the concept of time and has leaned heavily on it this time around. By the looks of it, the film will potentially be dealing with the concept of time travel as the pivotal characters are seen propelling through various incidents in the timeline. At one moment in the trailer, a car can be seen flipping over on the road then reverting back its position within seconds.

As per reports, the makers of the film wished to keep the trailer confusing by design as the film will apparently follow a non-linear form of storytelling which can be seen in the trailer too. The trailer is vague on details and high on a visual spectacle similar to Nolan's previous works. With talented actors like John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, Tenet is all set to hit the screens on July 17, 2020.

