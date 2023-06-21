Tennis Prodigy Zendaya Is Stuck In A Love Triangle In Challengers Trailer

The trailer of Zendaya starrer Challengers was released by its makers on Wednesday. The film also features Mike Faist and The Crown fame Josh O’Connor. From the first look, the three seem to be stuck in a love triangle.

3 things you need to know

Challengers is headlined by Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino.

Zendaya plays the role of Tashi Donaldson, a teenage tennis prodigy.

The film will be released in theatres on September 15.

Zendaya is in the center of a steamy love triangle

The trailer of Challengers starts with a young Tashi (Zendaya) charging on the tennis court. She is at the beginning of her career. Tashi develops a relationship with two talented male players: Art and Patrick, as she moves up the ranks. However, Tashi's life quickly takes an unexpected turn when an accident ends her career prematurely.

(Zendaya as Tashi in Challengers | Image: Trailer screengrab)

Years later, Tashi becomes Art's coach and has helped him become a Grand Slam winner. When Art is forced to compete with Patrick, his now-failed former best buddy and Tashi's ex, her life runs into trouble. Tashi must face her past and consider the price of victory as the two men in her life against compete against one another, both on-and-off court.

Pro tennis coach and former player Brad Gilbert trained Zendaya for her role in Challengers. He also serves as a consultant on the film. Alongside director Guadagnino, the movie has Bernard Bellew, Kevin Ulrich, and Spider-Man: No Way Home producer Amy Pascal as producers. The MGM production, Challengers will have its theatrical debut on September 15.

Zendaya to also star in Dune 2

Meanwhile, Zendaya will also be seen in Dune 2 alongside Timothee Chalamet. She had a minor role in its prequel Dune. The actress was also supposed to start filming for Euphoria season 3 this year, but its production was halted due to the ongoing WGA strike.