'Terminator Salvation' Cast: Details About The Cast Of The 2009 Action Film

Terminator Salvation is an American military science fiction action film that released in 2009. The film is directed by McG. The movie is the fourth instalment of the Terminator film series. Terminator Salvation cast includes Christian Bale, Sam Worthington, Anton Yelchin, Moon Bloodgood and others.

The story revolves around the war between Skynet's machine network and humanity. John Connor finds out about a new project to wipe out the human race and leads an army against the project. IMDb rates Terminator Salvation as 6.5 out of 10. Read ahead to know more about the cast of Terminator Salvation.

Terminator Salvation cast –

Christian Bale as John Connor

Christian played the lead role of a Resistance fighter in the film. Christian is known for his versatility and intensive method acting. He is the recipient of many awards. He made his debut at the age of 13 with the film Empire of the Sun. He has done a verity of roles in various films such as Little Women, Pocahontas and more. He gained recognition after his role of a serial killer in American Psycho.

Sam Worthington as Marcus Wright

Sam played the role of a human-terminator hybrid experiment. Sam is best known for his role in the Avatar film series. He was seen in many films such as Everest, Hacksaw Ridge, Manhunt: Unabomber and more. He has received Australia's highest film award for his lead role in Somersault.

Anton Yelchin as Kyle Reese

Anton played the role of young Kyle who was introduced as the main protagonist in the first part of the film. He played the role of a teenage refugee and admirer of John Connor. Anton was seen in three Star Trek films: Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Star Trek Beyond. He has voiced Clumsy Smurf in the Smurfs films. He has also starred in many other films such as Fright Night, Hearts in Atlantis, Alpha Dog, Like Crazy, Green Room and more.

Moon Bloodgood as Blair Williams

Moon played Blair who was a pilot of the Resistance. She suffered from survivor's guilt and served as a romantic interest for Marcus in the film. She is known for her role of Anne Glass in the TNT television series Falling Skies.

