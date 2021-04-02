Terri Irwin Shares Adorable Family Pic Featuring Grace's First Encounter With Crocs

On April 1, Terri Irwin took to her Twitter handle and shared an adorable April Fool's Day picture, featuring, baby Grace Irwin. In this picture, while Bindi Irwin is seen holding the little munchkin, Chandler and Robert Irwin posed holding a pair of their crocs. Terri Irwin is also seen holding her pair of crocs but they don't seem to be of her size. As seen in the caption, Terri joked about Grace's first encounter with the crocs, referring to crocodiles but holding crocs in their hands. Sharing the family picture on social media, she wrote, "Beautiful baby Grace, first croc encounter...April Fool’s!".

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Terri Irwin were quick to share their responses. One of the Twitter users wrote, "It would be so nice if you could include your grandfather (Steve’s best mate) in a family photo. Bindi, I’m sure your Dad would have wanted him there to share this wonderful occasion". Another added, "World class, A #1, fun loving Tweet of the decade!!!!!! Hoping to visit Australian ZOO before I expire. In pretty good health...just got to save up forever to make the trip! One day...perhaps, maybe????? Keep up your wonderful work".

One of the fans' reactions read as "Get an Uncle who looks at you like Robert looks at Grace!! Love it!!!". Another user commented, "1) She is precious & will no doubt feel more love than any soul could imagine. 2) "Croc encounter" is hilarious! Congratulations on this newest (and best) adventure!". More than 14 thousand Twitter users have retweeted Terri Irwin's Twitter post. More than 161k people have liked the post. Take a look at some more fans' and netizens' reactions below.

She'll be wrestling those crocs just like her amazing parents and family do. Thank you all for sharing pictures of your beautiful Star Bright Angel ðŸŒŸðŸ˜‡ðŸŒŸ

Oodles of kisses for her ðŸ¥° — Shar Mann (@shar082060) April 1, 2021

I love this! Too funny! Little Grace is too cute!!!! — Erica Combs (@EricaCombsWDRB) April 1, 2021

hahahahaha awesome! i have to say i wouldn't have been too shocked if it was a real croc but then i wouldn't trust anyone else to do that either! the world ain't ready yet! :D love your whole family! — Catlady2 (@supposedlyone) April 1, 2021

Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler celebrated their first wedding anniversary on March 25, 2021, which also is their daughter Grace's birthday. Bindi took to her Instagram handle and shared adorable pics with Chandler and Grace. She also penned a lengthy note in the caption. Bindi Irwin said: