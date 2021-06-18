Terry Crews Already Hoping For A Reunion After Wrapping Up 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 8

It is a bitter-sweet moment for the gentle giant of NBC's popular sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Terry Crews, as he said goodbye to the character he played for 8 years. The actor did not only talk about his character and the beloved show but is already planning on a reunion with souvenirs.

Terry Crews in Brooklyn Nine-Nine

The actor sat down for an interview with the People's magazine and talked about the wistful farewell to his character 'the yogurt-loving Lt. Terry Jeffords'. The actor revealed that he discussed the topic with fellow Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast member Andy Samberg saying that the characters they portrayed for over 8 years were the real people they created. Parting ways with such an emotional sentiment was deep, confirmed Terry Crews.

Further elaborating his point, Terry talked about how Terry Jeffords was real as it was the longest character he had ever played in over 150 episodes. As an actor, he would honour these characters because they will never die, said the actor. The 52-year-old is also excited for the future of his character in five years as it will be even more special after the show is over.

Terry Crews on Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast reunion

Just as the cast finished up shooting for the Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 finale episode, the 52-year-old actor expressed his wish to reunite with his co-stars. The actor hoped to talk about his 'beloved show' with his fellow cast members and do a special episode. Lastly, he bid adieu to Terry Jeffords until they meet again. Talking about souvenirs from the show, Terry revealed that he will take with him precious memories from filming the show for 8 seasons.

More on Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Premiered in 2014, the sitcom revolved around a commanding officer and his detective team filled with quirky members solving crimes in Brooklyn. The show featured talented actors such as Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, and Joe Lo Truglio. The final season of the show is set to be released in August this year.

