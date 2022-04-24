Terry Crews Extends Support To Will Smith Over Oscars Feud; 'I Have Done Worse’

After actor Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at Oscars 2022, everyone in the industry was left in shock. The actor had intended to defend his wife Jada Pinkett who was the centre of a joke told by the comedian during the big event where he had slapped him.

As both the artists are receiving support from various celebrities, the American actor and TV presenter Terry Crews recently talked about the incident and revealed that 'he has done worse than Will'.

Terry Crews reacts to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

According to the latest interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, Terry Crews reflected on the Academy Awards incident and revealed how both Chris and Will are his dear friends and he loves them as brothers. Further, extending his support to the King Richard actor, he narrated an incident of himself where he had done worse than what Will did to Chris Rock. He said,

“Both Will Smith and Chris Rock are dear, dear friends of mine. I love them both as brothers, but there was a time in my life [where] I was Will Smith at that moment and let me tell you, I’ve done worse than Will – way overkill, just … the punishment did not fit the crime. Like people were like, ‘What in the world are you doing?’ My wife even had to be like, ‘You got to promise me you will never go off like this. You did not need to pick this man up and put him on his head, on the concrete."

Furthermore, Crews talked about the toughness Chris Rock depicted on the Academy Awards stage while showing tremendous endurance and resilience. He added, “The toughness where I grew up and the way I was, it was always the ability to strike, the ability to punch, the ability to set things straight, to even the score. But the true definition of toughness was what Chris did in taking a punch and then holding everything together and then showing tremendous endurance and resilience in the middle of obstacles. I’m very thankful to Chris, but also I understand Will. I’m not [one] to demonise Will at all because I was there.”

On the other hand, as the actor's interview was published, he claimed that they used clickbait and misinterpreted his statement. He took to his official Instagram handle and reacted to the same by stating, "This is clickbait. I was never referring to the Academy's decision with this statement. I was citing the violence I inflicted upon others when I felt disrespected." (sic)

Image: AP